Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 11,382 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.59% of LCI Industries worth $19,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LCI Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 38.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,886. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $131.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $154.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

