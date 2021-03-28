Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 17,492 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

