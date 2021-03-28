Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 208,868 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208,868 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.39% of NeoGenomics worth $23,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,301,000 after acquiring an additional 43,853 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,347,000 after buying an additional 213,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,285,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,545.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

