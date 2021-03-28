Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 25,618 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,618 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.44% of MasTec worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,348. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $90.13 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

