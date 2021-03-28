Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 28,498 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,498 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.55% of Verint Systems worth $24,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.43 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 189.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.