Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 31,205 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,205 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.84% of Commvault Systems worth $21,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.08, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

