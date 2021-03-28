Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 40,970 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,970 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.33% of TCF Financial worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $8,346,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. Research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

