Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 42,634 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,634 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 1.71% of Vocera Communications worth $23,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $5,538,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

VCRA opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,279 shares of company stock worth $5,729,778 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

