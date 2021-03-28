Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 44,501 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,501 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.75% of Hillenbrand worth $22,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 68.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.