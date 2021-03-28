Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 93,620 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,620 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 1.31% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $19,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $295,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,835. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

