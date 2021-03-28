Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,366 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.36% of TTM Technologies worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

TTMI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

