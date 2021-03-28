Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,098 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.40% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $24,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,964,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,325,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 379,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL opened at $96.10 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.