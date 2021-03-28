Glitch Trading 41.3% Higher Over Last Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Glitch has a market cap of $13.90 million and $1.44 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Glitch has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00057375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00220769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.74 or 0.00883221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00028281 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 58,664,857 coins.

Glitch Coin Trading

