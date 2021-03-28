Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JETMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,021. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

