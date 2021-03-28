Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS JETMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,021. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
