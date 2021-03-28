Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the February 28th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ KRMA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. 6,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $29.42.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.
