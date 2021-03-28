Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the February 28th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. 6,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter.

