GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $7,075.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,576.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.11 or 0.03060861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.98 or 0.00340029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $501.71 or 0.00902746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.19 or 0.00419595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.01 or 0.00359890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00259618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021492 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

