Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLUC stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

