Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $37,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 297,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,037. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.