Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,946 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 32.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 439.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,237,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008,263 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of BAR opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.