Graviocoin (GIO) Price Up 16.4% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $3,364.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00331011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

