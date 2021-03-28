Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Acquires 41,408 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up about 12.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 4.35% of PAR Technology worth $59,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAR. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $3,360,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,245. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

