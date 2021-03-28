Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,238 shares during the period. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment comprises approximately 1.6% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.06% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 110,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

CSSE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,575. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $333.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.