Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $9.07 Million Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlueLinx makes up approximately 1.9% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.28% of BlueLinx worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlueLinx by 914.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of BXC stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $39.04. 40,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $865.42 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXC. Benchmark began coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.