GreenPower (GRN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,274.00

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, GreenPower has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenPower has a total market capitalization of $111.58 million and $9,274.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00058148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.00230357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.00857126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029264 BTC.

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

