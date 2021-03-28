GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Short Interest Down 64.7% in March

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,272 shares of company stock valued at $217,644 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 91,028 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 415,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRNV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.16. 90,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,564. GreenVision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24.

About GreenVision Acquisition

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

