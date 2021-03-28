Grid+ (GRID) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $44,774.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00612633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024127 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

