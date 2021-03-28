Gridcoin (GRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,051.00

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $11,051.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

