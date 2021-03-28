Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,665 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.