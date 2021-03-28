Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $43.84 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on HIW. Mizuho boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

