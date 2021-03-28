Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,767 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Ashland Global worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

ASH opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

