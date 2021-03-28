Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 19,504 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,341,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,619,000 after acquiring an additional 427,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.