Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 41,961 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,919 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,961 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after acquiring an additional 886,133 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

