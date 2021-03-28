Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.22% of J2 Global worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in J2 Global by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 160,604 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in J2 Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

J2 Global stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $124.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

