Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 109,927 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.62% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEO. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $1,736,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1,166.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 132,472 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

NYSE:LEO opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.