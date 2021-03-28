Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,133 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of F5 Networks worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Swedbank grew its stake in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after acquiring an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,160,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $210.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

