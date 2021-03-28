Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $201.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.09. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

