Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.27 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

