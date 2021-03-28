Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after buying an additional 84,112 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.93.

FNV opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

