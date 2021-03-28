Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,068 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after buying an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,888,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.