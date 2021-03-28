Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 21,652 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,764 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HP by 97.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,408 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2,388.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,501 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 9,229.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $26,427,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

HPQ opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

