Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,570 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Humana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $423.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.49 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.88 and a 200 day moving average of $406.08.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

