Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in CME Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.91 and a 200 day moving average of $180.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

