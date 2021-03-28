Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 29,853 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,853 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,894 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

