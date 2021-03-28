Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 48,788 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,788 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Radian Group worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

