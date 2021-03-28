Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 81,864 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,864 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $5,913,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 536,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 437,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. General Motors has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

