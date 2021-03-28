Guider (GDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $290.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $23,309.04 and approximately $290.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

