Gulden Tops One Day Volume of $29,925.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $29,925.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00337594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 539,511,254 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

