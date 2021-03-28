HackenAI (HAI) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00226117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.27 or 0.00929757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00080273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028915 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

