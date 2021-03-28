Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $971.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.32.
About Halfords Group
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.