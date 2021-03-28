Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $971.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.32.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

