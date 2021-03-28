Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Down 64.6% in March

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the February 28th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 107,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $74.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

